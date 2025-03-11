Lancaster MP takes on London Marathon 2025 to raise vital funds for Bay Hospitals charity

Lancaster and Wyre's Labour MP Cat Smith will be taking on the challenge of the London Marathon 2025 next month to raise vital funds for the Bay Hospitals Charity.

The Bay Hospitals Charity plays a crucial role in enhancing patient care at local hospitals including the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness General Hospital, and Westmorland General Hospital. Through the generosity of donations, the Bay Hospitals Charity helps provide state-of-the-art equipment, extra support for staff and additional care services that go above and beyond what the NHS can currently offer.

Whether it's new equipment for newborn hearing tests, bladder scanners or hearing loops, or creating new education and training facilities for nurses and supporting reminiscence therapy for dementia patients, donations to this charity help our amazing NHS staff go above and beyond to enhance patient care.

Cat Smith MP has a history of taking on tough challenges to raise thousands of pounds for local charities, including Morecambe Bay Foodbank and St John's Hospice.

Lancaster and Wyre Labour MP Cat Smith with supporters of Bay Hospitals Charity who she is raising vital funds for by running the London Marathon.

Cat Smith said: "Our local hospitals are there for us when we need them. Most people I encounter have a story of when the Royal Lancaster Infirmary or a neighbouring hospital helped them or a loved one through a tough time.

"Our hospitals have been under immense strain over the last few years, and nurses, doctors, admin staff, and those who maintain our hospitals deserve recognition for their efforts.

"The Bay Hospitals Charity helps ensure that our hospitals can provide the very latest in state-of-the-art equipment and specialised care for patients that need extra support.

“Whilst I do everything I can to advocate for greater local NHS funding and improved facilities for both patients and staff when working down in Westminster, taking on this challenge is a way for me to personally contribute and demonstrate my absolute commitment in helping to improve local healthcare."

Taking on the 26.2 mile challenge is not an easy task, and fewer than 0.1% of the global population complete a marathon in their lifetime.

This will be Cat Smith’s third marathon, and she reflected on her training journey, saying: "I'm feeling much more prepared than when I last ran the London Marathon in 2023, where I did almost zero training and was sending people messages during the race saying I would never do this again!

"I must be mad because here I am doing it again, but I've been taking it in my stride, going on training runs when I can, and I'm determined to cross that finish line for this vital charity that does incredible work for our area."

Supporters can follow Cat Smith’s journey and contribute to her fundraising efforts via https://www.bayhospitalscharity.org/fundraisers/cat-smith-mp-london-marathon-2025.

Every donation will help make a difference by supporting the incredible of our local NHS teams and improve vital care for patients.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, UHMBT, said: “I’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to Cat for taking on the huge challenge of running the London Marathon for Bay Hospitals Charity, and for raising awareness of how volunteering can support our amazing NHS.

“Funds raised by Cat and our other wonderful fundraisers will enable us to support our patients by enhancing the environment in our hospitals, buying equipment, and providing types of care that are over-and-above NHS budgets.

“I hope others will be inspired by Cat’s kind and caring approach to fundraising and will also get involved in raising funds for Bay Hospitals Charity. We are all looking forward to cheering on our marathon runners on the big day.

“Our patients, families, and local communities, including people with living with cancer, dementia, stroke, and babies needing extra support at the start of life, will all benefit from our brilliant fundraisers. Go for it Cat!”