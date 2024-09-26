Lancaster MP joins residents and business owners to celebrate success of £2m revamp of city centre
Launched in 2020 by Lancaster City Council and Historic England, the initiative has delivered over £2 million of investment to revitalise the Mill Race area in Lancaster’s city centre.
Buildings have been revitalised, with eight properties undergoing external restoration.
Four buildings have been brought back into use, breathing new life into long-vacant properties.
Notable transformations include the former Colonial Amusements, which has been reborn as the Stonewell Spring wine bar and delicatessen, and the restoration of Quality Plus Furniture, on the corner or St Leonard’s Gate and Lodge Street.
Significant repairs and improvements were made to The Grand Theatre, including render removal, masonry and structural repairs, and the addition of new windows, lighting, and signage.
Improvements to the streetscape have been made on Damside Street and St Leonard's Gate.
Pavements have been widened with new Yorkstone paving, and pedestrian crossing points have been upgraded with customised bollards providing historical information.
These changes have not only improved the look and feel of these streets but have also made them safer and more accessible for pedestrians.
Lancaster Footlights who run the theatre shared that their customers had benefitted because of the streetscape enhancements.
The project's commitment to heritage preservation featured, with attendees on the visit learning about the support provided for the long-term repair and re-use of the Grade II* listed St John's Church, a centrepiece of the Mill Race area.
This year St John’s hosted a summer school run by Historic England for 21 trainees from across northern England to learn under-threat heritage craft skills. The heritage skills developed through this programme are vital, given that an estimated 86,500 new workers a year will be needed until 2050 to retrofit England's buildings to meet Net Zero targets.
Community engagement and education initiatives throughout the project included guided tours of the Mill Race area, and a new heritage trail along with signage has been created. Heritage skills training has been provided to over 160 people, covering topics from the care and maintenance of old properties to stained glass repair. A new app featuring archive material, photos, and historic building plans is set to launch soon, providing a valuable resource for local historians and architects.
The visit showcased improvements for local businesses, including Tailored Hearing on St Leonard's Gate, who have also delivered internal improvements to strengthen their business offer.
Cat Smith MP said: “It was fantastic to meet with representatives from Historic England and witness the incredible work they’ve done through the Lancaster High Street Heritage Action Zone. Revitalising treasured buildings such as The Grand Theatre plays a vital role in preserving our city's rich history.
“I was also pleased to meet with local business owners from Tailored Hearing Solutions and Quality Plus Furniture who have collaborated with Historic England on this project, which not only safeguards our heritage for future generations but also enhances the experience for all who visit our beautiful city. I thank Historic England for their commitment to ensuring our historical town remains a source of pride and enjoyment for all.”