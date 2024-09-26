Lancaster MP joins residents and business owners to celebrate success of £2m revamp of city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cat Smith MP joined Lancaster City Council representatives, local residents and business owners, and Historic England to celebrate the successful completion of Lancaster's High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project.

Launched in 2020 by Lancaster City Council and Historic England, the initiative has delivered over £2 million of investment to revitalise the Mill Race area in Lancaster’s city centre.

Buildings have been revitalised, with eight properties undergoing external restoration.

Four buildings have been brought back into use, breathing new life into long-vacant properties.

Representatives from Historic England and Lancaster City Council reps with Cat Smith MP and developer Pete Mercer outside Stonewell Spring.

Notable transformations include the former Colonial Amusements, which has been reborn as the Stonewell Spring wine bar and delicatessen, and the restoration of Quality Plus Furniture, on the corner or St Leonard’s Gate and Lodge Street.

Significant repairs and improvements were made to The Grand Theatre, including render removal, masonry and structural repairs, and the addition of new windows, lighting, and signage.

Improvements to the streetscape have been made on Damside Street and St Leonard's Gate.

Pavements have been widened with new Yorkstone paving, and pedestrian crossing points have been upgraded with customised bollards providing historical information.

Cat Smith with three generations of the Smillie family, Quality Plus Furniture. Photo by Rich Berry.

These changes have not only improved the look and feel of these streets but have also made them safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

Lancaster Footlights who run the theatre shared that their customers had benefitted because of the streetscape enhancements.

The project's commitment to heritage preservation featured, with attendees on the visit learning about the support provided for the long-term repair and re-use of the Grade II* listed St John's Church, a centrepiece of the Mill Race area.

This year St John’s hosted a summer school run by Historic England for 21 trainees from across northern England to learn under-threat heritage craft skills. The heritage skills developed through this programme are vital, given that an estimated 86,500 new workers a year will be needed until 2050 to retrofit England's buildings to meet Net Zero targets.

Cat Smith MP learning about works to the Grand Theatre, Quality Plus and public realm. Photo by Rich Berry.

Community engagement and education initiatives throughout the project included guided tours of the Mill Race area, and a new heritage trail along with signage has been created. Heritage skills training has been provided to over 160 people, covering topics from the care and maintenance of old properties to stained glass repair. A new app featuring archive material, photos, and historic building plans is set to launch soon, providing a valuable resource for local historians and architects.

The visit showcased improvements for local businesses, including Tailored Hearing on St Leonard's Gate, who have also delivered internal improvements to strengthen their business offer.

Cat Smith MP said: “It was fantastic to meet with representatives from Historic England and witness the incredible work they’ve done through the Lancaster High Street Heritage Action Zone. Revitalising treasured buildings such as The Grand Theatre plays a vital role in preserving our city's rich history.

“I was also pleased to meet with local business owners from Tailored Hearing Solutions and Quality Plus Furniture who have collaborated with Historic England on this project, which not only safeguards our heritage for future generations but also enhances the experience for all who visit our beautiful city. I thank Historic England for their commitment to ensuring our historical town remains a source of pride and enjoyment for all.”

Councillor Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration, skills and digital innovation, stated: "As a result of the investment from Historic England, we have been able to invest in the heritage of this important part of Lancaster and ensure it is ready to play its part in our future by unlocking its economic potential. This has included safeguarding some of our most historic buildings such as the Grand Theatre, improving the streetscape and helping people to learn more about the area's heritage."

Marie Smallwood, Historic England’s Head of Advice North said: “We’re delighted to see the power of Lancaster’s fantastic heritage being harnessed to get people and businesses back to their high street, strengthening the connection between local people and their city. While the project has now finished, its legacy will continue to benefit Lancaster's residents and visitors for generations to come.”