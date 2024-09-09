Lancashire NFU members highlighted sector issues and the need to see farming families supported when they held talks with Lancaster and Wyre MP Cat Smith at a local farm.

Around 10 farmers met the MP for Lancaster and Wyre and impressed on her what farm businesses need to continue to grow and rear high quality, traceable and sustainable food.

The meeting was held at Kirkwood Lodge Farm in Nateby near Garstang and a variety of sector issues were put under the spotlight including the rising cost of living crisis and national food security.

Government's upcoming agricultural budget, international trade, access to labour, farm drainage, flood management and rural broadband access also featured heavily in discussion.

Following the NFU meeting Ms Smith said: “Our farmers are vital to our rural economy, food security, the environment, and the wider community.

“It was a pleasure to meet with some of them today and NFU county adviser Aarun Naik.

“As their Member of Parliament, they know that I will champion their cause, speak up on their behalf and work alongside them to hold the Government to account.

“I would like to thank the Cornthwaite family for kindly hosting the meeting and to all who took the time to come along to share their thoughts with me.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the NFU and Lancashire farmers over the course of this Parliament.”

Aarun Naik, NFU county adviser, said the food farmers produced in the county had a reputation for excellence and it was vital core production standards were in place to ensure county farms were not undercut by imported products produced to lower environmental and welfare standards.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, farming’s ability to provide affordable, climate friendly and high welfare food will be critical for families across Lancashire and beyond,” he said.

“As well as underpinning the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, food and drink, worth more than £180 billion.

“To enable us to achieve all this, we need the new government to prioritise setting an increased multi-year agriculture budget for the duration of the next Parliament.

“This isn’t just ‘money for farmers’ - it’s funding that will give farmers the confidence to invest for the future and help make the government’s aims around sustainable food production, food security, the environment and net zero possible.”

He added that with Back British Farming Day ahead (September 11) it was vital for the NFU and its members to continue to make the case to politicians for the industry.

The day celebrates farmers and growers and the British food they produce and is an opportunity for all to highlight the economic value of farming and food production to the UK.

The NFU will host a Parliamentary reception on the day, providing a farming focus in Parliament and invites MPs and Peers to show their support for the farming sector.