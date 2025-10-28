Lancaster motorway lane closure to avoid this week

Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9am September 10 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 34 to 35, Lane three closure for barrier works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.