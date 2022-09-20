Lancaster & Morecambe's 'elite': These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops who have received three consecutive 5 star ratings for food hygiene
The best of Lancaster and Morecambe’s takeaways, sandwich and chip shops for food hygiene have been revealed.
The Scores on the Doors website shows which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.
At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.
It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.
These are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in the Lancaster district that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022.