The Scores on the Doors website shows which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in the Lancaster district that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022.

1. Barley Cop Chippy 80 Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster, LA1 2PP

2. Bentham Balti 10 Main Street, High Bentham, Lancaster, LA2 7HE

3. Black's Finest Fish and Chips 159 High Road, Halton, LA2 6PY

4. Diggles takeaway & sandwich shop 5-7 Ffrances Passage, Lancaster, LA1 1UG