News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lancaster & Morecambe's 'elite': These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops who have received three consecutive 5 star ratings for food hygiene

The best of Lancaster and Morecambe’s takeaways, sandwich and chip shops for food hygiene have been revealed.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:32 pm

The Scores on the Doors website shows which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These are the takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in the Lancaster district that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022.

1. Barley Cop Chippy

80 Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster, LA1 2PP

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Bentham Balti

10 Main Street, High Bentham, Lancaster, LA2 7HE

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Black's Finest Fish and Chips

159 High Road, Halton, LA2 6PY

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Diggles takeaway & sandwich shop

5-7 Ffrances Passage, Lancaster, LA1 1UG

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambe
Next Page
Page 1 of 4