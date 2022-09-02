Lancaster & Morecambe takeaways, pubs and cafes get new hygiene scores
New hygiene ratings have been awarded to several food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores out of five:
• Rated 2: Ado's takeaway, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on July 28.
• Rated 3: Pizza Time takeaway, Albert Road, Morecambe; rated on July 26.
• Rated 4: Turkish Grill takeaway, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on July 28.
• Rated 4: The Stork Hotel, Corricks Lane, Conder Green; rated on July 25.
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee, Ashton Walk, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster; rated on August 26.
• Rated 5: The Beach Cafe, West End Gardens Cafe, Marine Road West, Morecambe; rated on August 25.
• Rated 5: Bay View Caravan Park, Bay View Holiday Park, Dertern Lane, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on August 24.
• Rated 5: The Lemon Tree, Thurnham Hall, Lancaster Road, Thurnham; rated on August 22.
• Rated 5: The Red Door Cafe, Church Brow, Halton; rated on August 18.
• Rated 5: Skerton Liberal Club Catering, Acrelands, Lune Street, Lancaster; rated on August 10.
• Rated 5: The Lodge pub, Main Road, Slyne; rated on August 18.
• Rated 5: The Eric Bartholomew pub, Euston Road, Morecambe; rated on August 12.
• Rated 5: Sizzle In takeaway, Market Street, Carnforth; rated on August 26.
To date, of Lancaster's 130 takeaways with ratings, 62 (48%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.