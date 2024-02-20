Lancaster, Morecambe and Fleetwood police cadets sworn in at special ceremonies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The events were attended by friends and family, and saw the Cadets awarded certificates to officially commemorate the occasion.

Two cadet Sergeants, Naomi and Jack, from the Fleetwood unit, were congratulated in their promotions to cadet Inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three cadets, Isabella, Emily and Callum, were also congratulated in their promotion to cadet Sergeant.

Lancaster and Morecambe police cadets with leaders and local officers.

Police cadets take part in a range of activities within their local community including volunteering at community events, charity fundraisers, environmental work, and learning about policing.

Lisa Ashworth, cadet coordinator, said: “Cadets do a great deal of work to help people in our communities feel safer.

“Their engagement within the community builds trust and confidence, especially with those who may not necessarily engage with the police.