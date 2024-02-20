Lancaster, Morecambe and Fleetwood police cadets sworn in at special ceremonies
The events were attended by friends and family, and saw the Cadets awarded certificates to officially commemorate the occasion.
Two cadet Sergeants, Naomi and Jack, from the Fleetwood unit, were congratulated in their promotions to cadet Inspector.
Three cadets, Isabella, Emily and Callum, were also congratulated in their promotion to cadet Sergeant.
Police cadets take part in a range of activities within their local community including volunteering at community events, charity fundraisers, environmental work, and learning about policing.
Lisa Ashworth, cadet coordinator, said: “Cadets do a great deal of work to help people in our communities feel safer.
“Their engagement within the community builds trust and confidence, especially with those who may not necessarily engage with the police.
“This event is a proud moment in their lives and I hope to see them join us as new recruits one day!”