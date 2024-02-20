News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lancaster, Morecambe and Fleetwood police cadets sworn in at special ceremonies

Cadets and cadet leaders from Lancaster, Morecambe and Fleetwood were recently sworn in at local attestation ceremonies.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The events were attended by friends and family, and saw the Cadets awarded certificates to officially commemorate the occasion.

Two cadet Sergeants, Naomi and Jack, from the Fleetwood unit, were congratulated in their promotions to cadet Inspector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three cadets, Isabella, Emily and Callum, were also congratulated in their promotion to cadet Sergeant.

Most Popular
Lancaster and Morecambe police cadets with leaders and local officers.Lancaster and Morecambe police cadets with leaders and local officers.
Lancaster and Morecambe police cadets with leaders and local officers.

Police cadets take part in a range of activities within their local community including volunteering at community events, charity fundraisers, environmental work, and learning about policing.

Lisa Ashworth, cadet coordinator, said: “Cadets do a great deal of work to help people in our communities feel safer.

“Their engagement within the community builds trust and confidence, especially with those who may not necessarily engage with the police.

“This event is a proud moment in their lives and I hope to see them join us as new recruits one day!”