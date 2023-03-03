Lancaster mill announces open day with free activities for all ages on offer

Halton Mill’s Wellbeing Open Day will include talks and demonstrations for all ages, with yoga, QiGong, alternative therapies, nature and art, and massage and treatments.

Annie Neat, one of the organisers, who runs yoga sessions from Halton Mill’s River Room, said: “We’re really excited to welcome people from around Halton and the local area to see the River Room and Halton Mill, to experience all the different events and activities we have planned for the wellbeing day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of activities for children too, with baby yoga and toddler yoga, and a talk on children and fussy eating geared towards parents.

Halton Mill’s Wellbeing Open Day will include talks and demonstrations for all ages, with yoga, QiGong, alternative therapies, nature and art, and massage and treatments.

The event takes place at Halton Mill, Mill Lane, Halton, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free, hot and cold food is available, and all are welcome.