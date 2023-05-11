News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster men’s charity up for prestigious award at special ceremony in London

Lancaster Men's Hub charity has been shortlisted for the prestigious Award, Shed of the Year, Health and Wellbeing, at this year’s Shed of the Year Award, which will take place at the House of Lords on May 23.

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th May 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read

The awards will take place during a reception celebrating ten years of the UK Men’s Sheds Association hosted by Paralympic legend Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson.

The awards are designed to celebrate the impact of Men's Sheds in their partnerships with their communities, charities and schools, their impact on health and well-being and those volunteering throughout the UK.

The chairman of UK Men's Sheds Association said: “Each and every nomination this year deserved an award, however, we have set criteria on how many we could receive, and I am delighted that Lancaster Men's Hub have been shortlisted.

Lancaster Men’s Hub has introduced new activities into its programme. The Hub has expanded from its base in the Cornerstone Café, for which we remain grateful to Lancaster Methodist Church, to communal activities like snooker and walking football.Lancaster Men’s Hub has introduced new activities into its programme. The Hub has expanded from its base in the Cornerstone Café, for which we remain grateful to Lancaster Methodist Church, to communal activities like snooker and walking football.
"This shed demonstrates everything that is great about Men's Sheds, and I very much look forward to meeting them in the Palace of Westminster”.

David Mace, chairman, said: “Lancaster Men's Hub has worked hard since its inception 18 months ago and it is a great honour to be recognised by our peers and the UK Men’s Sheds Association for our achievements.”

For more information about your local Men's Shed go to thelmh.org.uk, look on Facebook or telephone John Strivens on 07842 826482.

The Men's Shed Movement galvanised in 2013 with the formation of the UK Men's Sheds Association as the first national body in the UK.

In its short 10 years, it has seen the number of Sheds in the UK grow to over 1000, with many more to come.

