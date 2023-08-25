Josh Brandwood and Cameron Redpath both felt so strongly that the display should go ahead that they set up petitions to save the fireworks.

Josh Brandwood said: “"I have launched this petition to urge Lancaster City Council to continue funding the firework finale which concludes the Light Up Lancaster Festival.

"As a resident of this wonderful community, I have personally witnessed the incredible impact that this event has on our city and its people.

The fireworks spectacular is always a fitting finale for Light Up Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.

“The fireworks provide a breath-taking finale to the annual Light Up Lancaster Festival, attracting thousands of visitors from near and far.

"This spectacular display not only brings joy and excitement to our community but also plays a vital role in boosting our local economy.

"The event draws in crowds who spend their hard-earned money at local businesses, supporting jobs and livelihoods.

“By continuing to fund the Light Up Lancaster Firework Display, the council will demonstrate its commitment to supporting local businesses, fostering community cohesion, and promoting tourism. It is an investment in our city's future and a testament to our collective pride.

“I urge you, as representatives of our community, to listen to the voices of thousands who cherish this event and recognise its immense value.

" Let us work together to ensure that future generations can experience the magic of Light Up Lancaster for years to come.”

Josh’s petition has so far had 128 signatures.

You can sign Josh’s petition at https://www.change.org/p/continue-funding-light-up-lancaster-fireworks

Lancaster disabilities campaigner Cameron Redpath has also set up a petition calling for Lancaster City Council to reconsider their decision to cancel Lancaster Castle’s firework display.

Cameron said: “We, the concerned residents of Lancaster, are writing this petition to express our disappointment and urge you to reconsider your decision to cancel Lancaster Castle's annual firework display.

"This cherished event has been a significant part of our community for years, bringing joy and excitement to both locals and visitors alike.

"We kindly request that you reconsider your decision regarding cancelling Lancaster Castle's firework display based on these facts:- The firework display promotes community unity.- It positively impacts local businesses and the economy.- It enhances Lancaster's tourism appeal.- Safety measures can be implemented to ensure public safety.- Public opinion strongly supports the continuation of this tradition.“Let us preserve this cherished tradition for future generations in Lancaster.”

You can sign Cameron’s petition at https://www.change.org/p/reconsider-the-decision-to-cancel-lancaster-castle-s-firework-display

Earlier this week Lancaster City Council announced that the popular Light Up Lancaster festival will not culminate in a spectacular fireworks display in 2023.

Instead the festival will be extended to three days thanks to funding from Arts Council England (ACE), Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and others.

Coun Catherine Potter, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: “We know that some people will be disappointed that there will be no fireworks this year but with them being heavily dependent on good weather, there is no guarantee that they would take place.