Lancaster men arrested after car crashes into other vehicles during police chase

Two men were arrested after a police chase and collision with a number of vehicles.

An investigation is under way after a car fleeing police collided with a number of other vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called at shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 30) following a collision on Ovangle Road in Morecambe.

A Nissan X-Trail made off from a marked police vehicle and collided with a number of other vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old man from Lancaster, and the front seat passenger of the Nissan, a 20-year-old man from Lancaster, suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving and the passenger on suspicion of unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

The driver of one of the other vehicles suffered some minor injuries.

An investigation is under way and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0757 of September 30.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].