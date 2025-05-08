Lancaster men and teen appear in court charged with hare coursing

Two men and a teenager are due to appear in court charged with hare coursing.

Two men and a teenager are to appear in court today (Thursday) charged with trespass and hare coursing.

Daniel O’Connor, 27, of Sefton Drive, Lancaster; Lee Austin, 33, of Torrisholme Road, Lancaster; and a teenager who cannot be named, are all accused of between October 31, 2024 and November 1, 2024 at Lancaster trespass with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs.

They are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

They were reported by the police on May 6.