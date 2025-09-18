Lancaster medical artist’s work to be shown in exhibition

An exciting new exhibition will shine a spotlight on the work of Lancaster medical artist Philip Ferguson Jones, offering a rare glimpse into the intersection of art and medicine.

The exhibition, which opens on September 29 and runs through October 13, will be held at The Storey on Meeting House Lane, and promises to be a must-see for both art enthusiasts and medical professionals alike.

Philip Ferguson Jones, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Medical Artists’ Association of Great Britain, has had an illustrious career in medical illustration.

Having stepped down from the role of Chairman after two years, Jones remains a prominent figure in the medical arts community, admired for his skill, dedication, and unique perspective.

This exhibition will be a retrospective of Phil's' career, featuring works from the past 20 years that highlight his work as a professional medical artist.

His pieces have not only been published around the world but have also appeared on television, further cementing his reputation as one of the leading figures in the field.

Since 2017, Phil has combined his artistic talents with his passion for education, teaching part-time at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

His passion extends to the private world of the dissection room, where he has captured intimate moments of medical training through his sketches.

The exhibition will showcase a wide variety of Phil's' work, from detailed anatomical illustrations to intimate sketches of medical training.

The exhibition at The Storey in Lancaster will be open daily.