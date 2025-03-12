Lancaster mayor to fundraise for charity who supported her after breast cancer diagnosis

The Mayor of Lancaster, Abi Mills, is undertaking a fundraising challenge to raise money for the charity that has supported after her cancer journey.

Abi received support from CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria, a local charity who provide complimentary therapy and support services to adults and children who have been affected by cancer and bereavement.

Abi, who is also a childminder, sought out CancerCare’s help when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2024.

“I knew I was going to need some support, but I was initially unsure about exactly what I would need,” said Abi.

“Right from the start, coming to CancerCare has felt like I was getting a big hug. I immediately felt everyone was on my side and that I was going to be supported all the way through my journey.”

Like all CancerCare clients, Abi underwent an initial assessment to decide which therapy would be best for her.

She then began one-to-one counselling sessions with CancerCare therapist Holly.

“It’s hard to describe the enormity of how much CancerCare has helped me get through the last nine months of my life,” Abi continued.

Lancaster Mayor Abi Mills has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer and has been supported by CancerCare. She is hiking Clougha Pike to raise money for CancerCare.

“It was so nice to walk into a room with someone like Holly who was open, genuine and friendly. I could off-load to her and she helped me work through stuff I didn’t even realise was an issue.”

One of Abi’s biggest personal challenges was becoming accustomed to wearing a wig.

“I found it uncomfortable,” she explained. “We explored my options and our conversations gave me confidence to do what felt right for me, which in most instances was to not wear a wig; I learnt that it wasn’t my problem if other people had an issue with that! In general, the sessions gave me time for reflection and to clarify and understand my thoughts.

“At times, I’ve been in real crisis. My sessions were a chance for me to cry, and occasionally get angry, if I needed to without burdening my family – I knew they were dealing with enough, so I didn’t want to make them worry even more. If I was having a particularly bad day, I could put my emotions on hold as I knew I’d be speaking to Holly soon and I would be able to explore them in my session.”

Abi is preparing to hold her own fundraiser for CancerCare in the hope of “giving something back to her second home.”

On April 27 2025, she will be hiking Clougha Pike.

“I just want to give something back to this amazing charity while also raising awareness about the symptoms of cancer and how treatment can affect you,” Abi said.

“It will be roughly a year on from my diagnosis, so it feels very fitting to do a challenge as such. It’ll be a celebration with my friends and family, and I’d love for others to join me if they would like to support CancerCare, too.”

Abi has kept up her hectic schedule of public appearances during her treatment, as she explained: “Being Mayor has been a good distraction. I’d get up from being in bed, attend a mayor event, then

going back to bed afterwards to rest more.

"I want to do all I can to raise awareness and break the stigma around having cancer, which is one reason why you’ll often see me out with my headscarf on or even rocking a bald head.”

You can support Abi’s Clougha Fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/page/abi-mills-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=FB&utm_campaign=009