Lancaster man’s running challenge in fundraising effort for MND

A Lancaster man has taken on a challenge to run 31 miles in January to raise funds for charity.

David Carter, 64, who is a property consultant for Matthews Benjamin and Fine and Country, has taken on the running challenge to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

David said: “I’m a huge lover of sports, I play football, golf and cricket, and I was motivated to raise money for the charity by rugby and football players affected by Motor Neurone Disease, including

Stephen Darby, Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow.

"The challenge is to run 31 miles in January, from January 1 to January 31.

“I have been doing my miles at the local park run (Lancaster/Morecambe), by playing football, and anything else in between!

“Colleagues, family, friends and local business colleagues have been donating to my fundraiser.

“My goal was to raise £250, but the money donated so far is £1.637. My next target is £2,000.

“I’m very overwhelmed by the support so far.”

You can donate at the Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-carter-1733134833733?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Whether you can donate £5 or £500, every penny counts in the fight against MND.

The money raised will provide care and support for people living with MND and their families and carers.

It will also fund vital research to help better understand the disease and bring us closer to finding a cure.

To find out more information visit https://www.mndassociation.org/