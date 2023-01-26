Lancaster man thanks sponsors and businesses who helped him raise £750 for hospice
A Lancaster man who braved the freezing waters of Morecambe Bay on Boxing Day has presented the funds he raised to the hospice.
Joshua Brandwood raised a grand total of £750 from the sponsored Boxing Day Dip event when he joined other fundraisers who swam, splashed or strolled in the sea in aid of St John’s Hospice.
"Following my dip in Morecambe Day on Boxing Day, I'm pleased to say I've made a full recovery," joked Joshua.
“I just want to thank the wonderful people of Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond who supported my fundraising efforts.
"I'd also like to extend my thanks to the local businesses who donated some wonderful prizes for a Christmas raffle.
"The funds are now with St John's Hospice and will directly go back into the charity."