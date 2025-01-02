Lancaster man spends Christmas night sleeping outdoors to help homeless
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dave Pattinson, who runs the Tactical Street Angels scheme in Lancaster with Stacey Pattinson, goes out to feed the homeless locally five times a day, seven days a week.
As part of this he supplies food, welfare items, sleeping bags, tents and clothing to those who sleep rough, and various items for those in housing who cannot afford to live otherwise.
He relies entirely on donations and his own voluntary efforts to keep this going.
Dave has been spending Christmas night sleeping rough for the last eight years, and this year he has so far raised £5,000 via a gofundme page, cash donations and other sources of fundraising by spending 24 hours outdoors – which included getting covered in water every hour while wearing only a pair of shorts.
You can still donate to Dave’s cause online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/daves-frosty-toes-sleep-out