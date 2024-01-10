Lancaster man spared jail after being caught with cocaine and cannabis

A man who was caught with cocaine and cannabis by police in Lancaster has been spared jail.

Lewis Parkinson, 25, of Artlebeck Road, Caton, was stopped in Lancaster when police were following up on reports of drug dealing in the area in July 2022.

Police found cannabis when he emptied his pockets and when he was taken to Lancaster Police Station it emerged he also had cocaine in a sock stuffed down his pants.

Parkinson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis at a previous hearing.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham sentenced Parkinson to 12 months suspended for 18 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine, with a month to run concurrently for possession of cannabis.