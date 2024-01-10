Lancaster man spared jail after being caught with cocaine and cannabis
Lewis Parkinson, 25, of Artlebeck Road, Caton, was stopped in Lancaster when police were following up on reports of drug dealing in the area in July 2022.
Police found cannabis when he emptied his pockets and when he was taken to Lancaster Police Station it emerged he also had cocaine in a sock stuffed down his pants.
Parkinson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis at a previous hearing.
The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham sentenced Parkinson to 12 months suspended for 18 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine, with a month to run concurrently for possession of cannabis.
Parkinson must also carry out five days of rehabilitation activity requirements and 18 hours of unpaid work as part of his sentence by the judge.