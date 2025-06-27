Lancaster man jailed for violent offences

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST
Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.placeholder image
Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.
A Lancaster man has been jailed for a number of violent offences.

James Jackson, 29, of Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on May 30 to five years prison.

He was found guilty after a trial of affray, assault ABH (actual bodily harm) x 2, and wound/inflict GBH (grievous bodily harm) without intent.

The offences happened on September 24, 2022.

He was given a total of 60 months in prison.

No orders were made for compensation, the court said.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice