Lancaster man jailed for violent offences
A Lancaster man has been jailed for a number of violent offences.
James Jackson, 29, of Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on May 30 to five years prison.
He was found guilty after a trial of affray, assault ABH (actual bodily harm) x 2, and wound/inflict GBH (grievous bodily harm) without intent.
The offences happened on September 24, 2022.
He was given a total of 60 months in prison.
No orders were made for compensation, the court said.