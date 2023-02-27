Lancaster man jailed for nearly four years for drug crimes and owning dangerous dog
A Lancaster man has been jailed for three years and 10 months for offences including supplying drugs, theft of a vehicle and being in charge of a dangerous dog.
Callum Casson, 23, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on February 20.
He was sentenced to three years in prison for being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.
He was sentenced to four months in jail and was disqualified from owning a dog for 10 years for being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control on the cycle track near Aldcliffe Hall Lane, Lancaster on July 17, 2022 which injured a man and also killed a Romanian Terrier crossbreed dog worth £1000.
For stealing a quad bike worth £14k he was sentenced to 6 months in prison.
Drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were also seized and forfeited by the court.