Lancaster man jailed for nearly four years for drug crimes and owning dangerous dog

Callum Casson, 23, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on February 20.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

He was sentenced to four months in jail and was disqualified from owning a dog for 10 years for being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control on the cycle track near Aldcliffe Hall Lane, Lancaster on July 17, 2022 which injured a man and also killed a Romanian Terrier crossbreed dog worth £1000.

A quantity of Class A drugs was seized and forfeited by the court. Picture from Merseyside Police.

For stealing a quad bike worth £14k he was sentenced to 6 months in prison.