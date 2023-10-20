Lancaster man jailed after threatening two police officers with 12 inch kitchen knife
Police called to a flat were confronted by a man holding a 12 inch kitchen knife in what a judge called a threatening manner.
Christopher James (41) of Heaton Road, Lancaster admitted threatening two police officers in a private place when he appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
His lawyer Kevin Bamber said his client had been drinking and had taken drugs.
"This is out of character for this man," said Mr Bamber.
Jailing James for six months the judge told him: "This is serious, you held the knife in a threatening way."