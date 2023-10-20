News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Lancaster man jailed after threatening two police officers with 12 inch kitchen knife

Police called to a flat were confronted by a man holding a 12 inch kitchen knife in what a judge called a threatening manner.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
A Lancaster man was jailed after threatening two police officers with a kitchen knife.A Lancaster man was jailed after threatening two police officers with a kitchen knife.
A Lancaster man was jailed after threatening two police officers with a kitchen knife.

Police called to a flat were confronted by a man holding a 12 inch kitchen knife in what a judge called a threatening manner.

Christopher James (41) of Heaton Road, Lancaster admitted threatening two police officers in a private place when he appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His lawyer Kevin Bamber said his client had been drinking and had taken drugs.

"This is out of character for this man," said Mr Bamber.

Jailing James for six months the judge told him: "This is serious, you held the knife in a threatening way."