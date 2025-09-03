Lancaster man jailed after threatening to stab and strangle job centre staff

A Lancaster man has been found guilty of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case of John Clegg of no fixed abode, but from Lancaster was heard at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 1.

The court heard that on Tuesday, July 8, Clegg visited The Job Centre Plus, Church Street, Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clegg was trying to obtain his benefit money however was told it was the wrong day to return another day.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

Clegg has then begun to shout at two members of staff saying: “I am stockpiling knives. I’ll see you in the car park and I will stab you” and “I’m going to stab you, I’m going to strangle you.”

The staff members fearing for their personal safety have phoned the local police on the emergency number.

Members of the Lancaster City Centre Neighbourhood Team attended the area and quickly located and arrested Clegg sheltering in a nearby place of worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were successful in remanding Clegg in prison pending his trial, so that the staff members could feel safe to continue to go to work.

Magistrates found Clegg guilty of both offences, sentencing Clegg to nine weeks imprisonment, £400 compensation to the victims and a restraining order prohibiting from attending The Job Centre Plus or approaching either member of the staff.

PC Foster of the City Centre NPT team said: “There is zero tolerance towards people abusing and threatening people who are only trying to do their job in the city centre and we will always deal with these individuals and put them before the courts.

"It cannot be understated how these threats can have a more longer lasting impact on those involved for their work and wider personal life.

"I hope Clegg understood this during the trial and that he will change his behaviour and get help to learn how to more appropriate deal with his anger.”