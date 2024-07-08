Mitchell Blamire has been jailed after a spate of burglaries in Lancaster city centre.

A man has been jailed after three burglaries in Lancaster city centre in May 2024.

Mitchell Blamire, 35, of St Wilfrid’s Park, Halton appeared in court charged with three burglaries.

The court heard that over a couple of days Blamire forced his way into numerous businesses at night when they were closed, causing damage and stealing cash.

Some of the businesses were local family businesses causing them significant financial impact as they could not open up to the public straight away.

Blamire was jailed for three years, three months and 18 days at Preston Crown Court.

PC Shaun Foster, city centre community beat manager said that Lancashire Constabulary were able to identify and arrest Blamire within four days of his crime spree and remanded him into jail pending the court case.

PC Foster would like to thank the public for their support.