Lancaster man in court charged with having extreme porn and making indecent pictures of children

A Lancaster man is due to appear at court today charged with possession extreme porn and making indecent photographs of children.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jamie O'Rourke, 52, of Browsholme, Lancaster, is accused of possessing extreme pornographic images with a dead or live animal, and three counts of making indecent photographs of children of Category A, B and C.

He is due to appear before magistrates at Preston today, January 5.

