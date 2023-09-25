Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Roy Harkin, 58, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster admitted stalking his ex and breach of a restraining order.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Harkin knew his wife's route to and from work.

He would follow her and wait for her to alight from buses.

The court heard how the victim had blocked Harkin on social media and had security cameras installed at her home.

She had kept a record of his activities.

Harkin was the subject of a deferred sentence and the court heard the victim had been the subject of further incidents since then.

Sentence on Harkin was delayed again for a further hearing into the latest allegations of stalking.