News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Lancaster man in court accused of stalking ex-wife

A couple split up after 38 years of marriage but the husband began a campaign of stalking.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Blackpool Magistrates Court.Blackpool Magistrates Court.
Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Roy Harkin, 58, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster admitted stalking his ex and breach of a restraining order.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Harkin knew his wife's route to and from work.

He would follow her and wait for her to alight from buses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard how the victim had blocked Harkin on social media and had security cameras installed at her home.

Most Popular

She had kept a record of his activities.

Harkin was the subject of a deferred sentence and the court heard the victim had been the subject of further incidents since then.

Sentence on Harkin was delayed again for a further hearing into the latest allegations of stalking.

He was bailed until November 1.