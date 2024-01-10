News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man in court accused of having dangerous dog which caused injury

A Lancaster man is due to appear in court accused of allowing his dog to be dangerously out of control and injuring a woman.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Seamus Cuffe, 28, of Chestnut Grove, Lancaster is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ today, (Wednesday).

Seamus Cuffe was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

It is alleged that Cuffes’ Staffy Cross was dangerously out of control and injured a woman on May 5, 2022.