Lancaster man in court accused of drug and motoring crimes
Keith Atkinson, 56, of Abbeystead Drive, Lancaster, is charged with drug offences including possession with intent to supply a Class B drug Ketamine x 2, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug MDMA, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug cannabis.
He is also charged with motoring offences including driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.
He is charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of her duty.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).