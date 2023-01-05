Lancaster man guilty of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme porn
A man from Lancaster who appeared at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography has pleaded guilty.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, Lancaster, was charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.
He pleaded guilty to the charges at Preston Crown Court on December 22 and will be sentenced on March 24.