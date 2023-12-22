George Langhorn, 24, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, is charged with stealing Yankee Candles worth £300 from Boots on December 20; stealing alcohol worth £72 from Aldi, Lancaster on September 22; stealing Lego worth £200 from WHSmiths, Lancaster on November 29; stealing dvds worth £183 from HMV, Lancaster on November 26 and dvds worth £290 from HMV, Lancaster on December 3; stealing two Henry Hoovers worth £338 from B & M Bargains on November 22 and November 28; and stealing champagne worth £762 from M & S Lancaster on October 12, October 21, October 23, November 6, and November 29.George Langhorn is due to appear before magistrates at Blackburn today (Friday) for the first time.