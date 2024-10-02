Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster man charged with murder has had his case adjourned to crown court.

Leigh Smith, 39, of Binyon Court, appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 1 accused of murder.

He did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody until the next hearing on October 3 at Preston Crown Court.

Police launched a murder investigation after 49-year-old Keith Thompson was assaulted off Heysham Road, near to the Bay Medical Centre, in Heysham in the early hours of Saturday, September 28.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Thompson was taken to hospital, but he sadly died.