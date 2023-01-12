Lancaster man banned from keeping dogs for four years after failing to get his lame pet vet treatment

Daniel Welbourne, 58, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of causing a dog unnecessary suffering.

As well as the four year ban on keeping dogs, he was given a community order for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

Magistrates ordered him to pay costs of £136 and a victim surcharge of £114.Prosecutor's costs of £1667.88 are to be paid from central funds to RSPCA, Wilberforce Way, Southwater, West Sussex, RH13 9RS.