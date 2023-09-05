News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man and woman due to stand trial in 2024 accused of animal cruelty

A Lancaster man and woman who allegedly cropped two dogs’ ears illegally and failed to seek veterinary treatment for four dogs are due to go on trial in a year’s time.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Dane Crawford, 29, and Shelby Wallis, 22, both of Howgill Avenue, Lancaster appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday, September 1.

Dane Crawford is charged with 13 offences related to animals including failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog’s face wounds, failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog with a fractured leg, failing to provide veterinary treatment for two dogs for conjunctivitis, cropping two dogs’ ears which is prohibited by the Animal Welfare Act x 2, and allowing a person to carry out a prohibited procedure of cropping ears on two dogs x2.

He is also charged with allowing a fox to be attacked by dogs x 2, causing an animal fight to take place x 2, and being present at an animal fight x 2.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Shelby Wallis is charged with seven offences related to animals including failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog’s face wounds, failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog with a fractured leg, failing to provide veterinary treatment for two dogs for conjunctivitis, cropping two dogs’ ears which is prohibited by the Animal Welfare Act x 2, and allowing a person to carry out a prohibited procedure of cropping ears on two dogs x2.

The offences are alleged to have happened between December 2021 and November 2022.

No pleas have been entered and the pair face another crown court hearing on October 2.

They are due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on October 7, 2024.