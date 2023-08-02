News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man and woman accused of animal cruelty have case sent to crown court

A Lancaster man and woman who allegedly cropped two dogs’ ears illegally and failed to seek veterinary treatment for four dogs have had their case sent to crown court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

Dane Crawford, 29, and Shelby Wallis, 22, both of Howgill Avenue, Lancaster appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday.

Dane Crawford is charged with 13 offences related to animals including failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog’s face wounds, failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog with a fractured leg, failing to provide veterinary treatment for two dogs for conjunctivitis, cropping two dogs’ ears which is prohibited by the Animal Welfare Act x 2, and allowing a person to carry out a prohibited procedure of cropping ears on two dogs x2.

He is also charged with allowing a fox to be attacked by dogs x 2, causing an animal fight to take place x 2, and being present at an animal fight x 2.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Shelby Wallis is charged with seven offences related to animals including failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog’s face wounds, failing to provide veterinary treatment for a dog with a fractured leg, failing to provide veterinary treatment for two dogs for conjunctivitis, cropping two dogs’ ears which is prohibited by the Animal Welfare Act x 2, and allowing a person to carry out a prohibited procedure of cropping ears on two dogs x2.

The offences are alleged to have happened between December 2021 and November 2022.

The man and woman were given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 1.