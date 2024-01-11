News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lancaster man and his XL Bulldog accused of assaulting police officer

A Lancaster man is due in court accused of assaulting a police officer and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control which injured the police officer.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shaun Clarkson, 44, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster, is charged that on February 1, 2023 at Lancaster he assaulted a police officer.

He is also alleged to have been in charge of an XL Bulldog on February 1, 2023 which was dangerously out of control and injured a police officer.

He is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday).