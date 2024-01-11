Lancaster man and his XL Bulldog accused of assaulting police officer
A Lancaster man is due in court accused of assaulting a police officer and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control which injured the police officer.
Shaun Clarkson, 44, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster, is charged that on February 1, 2023 at Lancaster he assaulted a police officer.
He is also alleged to have been in charge of an XL Bulldog on February 1, 2023 which was dangerously out of control and injured a police officer.
He is due to appear before magistrates today (Thursday).