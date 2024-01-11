Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shaun Clarkson, 44, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster, is charged that on February 1, 2023 at Lancaster he assaulted a police officer.

He is also alleged to have been in charge of an XL Bulldog on February 1, 2023 which was dangerously out of control and injured a police officer.