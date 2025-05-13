Lancaster man amongst 12 arrested in Blackpool town centre crackdown
Working with partners from the Blackpool Council Public Protection Team and Business Improvement District (BID), Blackpool police conducted a mix of high visibility patrols, hot spot patrolling and targeted activity, aimed at aggressive street drinkers, those causing Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) and those riding illegal e-bikes dangerously around the pedestrianised areas.
In total, 12 people were arrested for various offences throughout the weekend.
This included two men from Blackpool, aged 20 and 18, both on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, a 31 year old man, also from Blackpool, on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm and stalking, and a 43 year old man from Blackpool on suspicion of robbery and fraud.
In addition, a 36 year old man from Lancaster was arrested after being wanted for six court warrants, and a 29 year old man from Bolton for a suspected 13 shoplifting offences.
Other arrests also included three persons on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, two persons for breaches of criminal behaviour orders and one individual on suspicion of committing public order offences. Officers from Blackpool Council also issued six people with community protection warnings (CPWs) about their behaviour.
Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton of Blackpool Police said: “The issues we tackled over the weekend are those that the community regularly tells us are causing them the most concern and makes people feel unsafe when visiting the town centre.
"Our neighbourhood teams are continuing to crack down on criminal and anti-social behaviour daily and will continue to conduct weekends of action throughout the summer.
“Working closely with our partners is vital to address these concerns robustly and we will continue to do so to make Blackpool a safe place. I hope this demonstrates to our communities that we are listening to and acting on reports.
“This behaviour will not be tolerated in our town centres, and we will continue to target those responsible with the assistance of our partners. Be assured that once warnings have been issued to offenders, enforcement will follow.”