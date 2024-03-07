Lancaster man alleged to have downloaded indecent images of children
A Lancaster man is due in court after allegedly downloading indecent images of children.
John Clegg, 53, of Riverside Close, Halton is charged with downloading indecent photographs of children of various Categories A, B and C.
He is charged with downloading 49 Category A indecent photographs of children, 13 Category B indecent images of children and 145 Category C indecent images of children at Halton between June 11, 2022 and November 20, 2022.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).