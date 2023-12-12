News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lancaster man accused of ‘sex chat’ with child under 16

A Lancaster man is due to appear in court accused of engaging a child under 16 in a ‘sex chat’.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
Timothy Lamb, 23, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster is charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16 in Lancaster on December 8.

He is also charged with being drunk and disorderly in Scale Hall Lane in Lancaster on the same date.

He is due before magistrates at Blackburn today (Tuesday).