Lancaster man accused of having dangerous dog which injured dog walker then killed his pet has case sent to crown court
A Lancaster man who appeared in court charged with four offences including owning an out of control dog which caused injury, criminal damage relating to the killing of a pet dog by his dog, theft and possession of Class B drug has had his case sent to crown court.
Callum Lee Casson, 23, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on December 29 charged with being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control on the cycle track near Aldcliffe Hall Lane, Lancaster which injured a man and also killed a Romanian Terrier crossbreed dog worth £1000.
He is also charged with the theft of a quadbike worth £14k and possession of a Class B drug.
He was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 26.