Lancaster man accused of having dangerous dog which injured dog walker then killed his pet has case sent to crown court

A Lancaster man who appeared in court charged with four offences including owning an out of control dog which caused injury, criminal damage relating to the killing of a pet dog by his dog, theft and possession of Class B drug has had his case sent to crown court.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Callum Lee Casson, 23, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on December 29 charged with being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control on the cycle track near Aldcliffe Hall Lane, Lancaster which injured a man and also killed a Romanian Terrier crossbreed dog worth £1000.

He is also charged with the theft of a quadbike worth £14k and possession of a Class B drug.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 26.

