Lancaster man accused of causing dog unnecessary suffering
A Lancaster man is due in court today charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.
By Michelle Blade
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Daniel Welbourne, 58, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster, is accused of failing to ensure a dog had appropriate veterinary care for its lameness contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
This is alleged to have happened between August 6 and 8 last year.
Daniel Welbourne is to appear before magistrates at Preston today.