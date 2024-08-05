Lancaster man, 65, fined for badger crime

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 15:46 BST
A Lancaster man has been convicted of an offence under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 following an investigation by Lancaster, Morecambe, and Wyre's Rural Task Force.

Stephen Metcalfe, 65, pleaded guilty at Lancaster Magistrates Court to interfering with badger setts.

Metcalfe was fined £750 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £300 victim surcharge.

Badger Persecution is one of the UK National Wildlife crime priorities and this case highlights the benefits of a multi-agency approach to tackle the issue.

Portrait of European badger outdoors.Portrait of European badger outdoors.
Portrait of European badger outdoors.

If anyone has any information about wildlife crime contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Lancashire Badger Group welcomed the guilty verdict against Metcalfe, and would like to thank Lancashire Police for supporting this case to court.

Ian Scott, trustee for Lancashire Badger Group said: “Badgers are a protected species, and to harm the badger or its home is against the law. We all need to work in harmony with nature, for the benefit of people and planet.”

