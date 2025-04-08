Lancaster man, 53, jailed for sexual assault and punching woman in stomach

Timothy Talbot-Johnstone.

A Lancaster man has been jailed for more than five years for sexually assaulting and assaulting a woman.

Timothy Talbot-Johnstone, 53, was sentenced to five years and three months when he appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation after the victim made a complaint against Talbot-Johnstone.

She reported that he had punched her in the stomach soon after she’d had a surgical procedure.

The victim made a further report of sexual assault.

Talbot-Johnstone, formerly of The Piazza, Lancaster, was found guilty by a jury of assault causing actual bodily harm after a trial in September last year.

He then pleaded guilty to an offence of sexual assault at a hearing last December.

When Talbot-Johnstone came back before the court last Monday (March 31), he was jailed and given a 10-year restraining order.

Det Con Peter Bennett of Lancashire Police, said: “These were serious offences committed by Talbot-Johnstone against a woman.

“I welcome the lengthy prison sentence imposed on him and I hope it sends out the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated in Lancashire.”