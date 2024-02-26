Lancaster man, 41, in court after allegedly having drugs, a knife, a folding saw and an axe in the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Luraschi, 41, of Heaton Road, Lancaster, is charged with possession of a Class B drug cannabis on January 20 at Lancaster.

He is also charged with having a knife in a public place, namely Thurnham Street in Lancaster on January 20.

He is charged with threatening behaviour in Lancaster on the same date.

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He is charged with having offensive weapons in a private place on January 21, namely a knuckle duster, a folding saw and an axe.