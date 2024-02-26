News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man, 41, in court after allegedly having drugs, a knife, a folding saw and an axe in the city

A Lancaster man is due to appear in court for the second time accused of drugs and weapons offences, as well as threatening behaviour.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:11 GMT
Steven Luraschi, 41, of Heaton Road, Lancaster, is charged with possession of a Class B drug cannabis on January 20 at Lancaster.

He is also charged with having a knife in a public place, namely Thurnham Street in Lancaster on January 20.

He is charged with threatening behaviour in Lancaster on the same date.

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He is charged with having offensive weapons in a private place on January 21, namely a knuckle duster, a folding saw and an axe.

Steven Luraschi is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today, (Monday).