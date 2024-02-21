Lancaster man, 39, in court accused of violent burglary, stalking, criminal damage and threatening man with scissors
Daniel McKenna, 39, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, is charged with stalking a woman between February 15 and February 18, 2024 at Poulton-le-Fylde.
He is also charged with threatening a man with a pair of scissors on February 18 at a farm in Lancaster.
He is charged with a burglary with violence on February 18 at a farm in Lancaster.
He is also charged with criminal damage on February 18 at the same address, alleged to have destroyed an iPhone 8 and a television worth £400.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).