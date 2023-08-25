Lancaster man, 31, escapes jail sentence for sex crime
A Lancaster man has been found guilty of a sex offence after a trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST
Ian James Bracken, 31, of Water Street, Lancaster, was accused of flashing in Lancaster on September 18, 2021.
Magistrates found him guilty and he was given a prison sentence for 26 weeks suspended for two years.
He was also given a rehabilitation order for two years and ordered to pay court costs of £554.
He was put on the sex offenders register for seven years.
Bracken also pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs in Lancaster on September 18, 2021 but there was no separate penalty for this.
Magistrates ordered the amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.