Lancaster man, 22, jailed for 12 months for burglary, shoplifting and breaching sex offender notification requirements
James Dobson, 22, of no fixed abode, but from Lancaster has been found guilty of a burglary, shoplifting and breaching his sex offenders notification requirements in Lancaster in July 2024.
He was handed a 12 month jail sentence at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard that Dobson overnight forced his way into a city centre vape store, causing considerable damage, and then took around £1,000 worth of stock.
The court also heard Dobson stole from a city centre supermarket, stealing over £100 worth of meat.
Finally the court heard that Dobson failed in his sex offenders notification requirements.
PC Shaun Foster, Lancaster’s city centre community beat manager said: “Under Lancashire Constabulary response to retail crime labelled Operation Vulture, those who commit crimes against local businesses in the city will be dealt with robustly and put before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”
