Lancaster man, 21, and Morecambe man, 26, jailed for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

From left: Thomas Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster and James Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe, have been jailed for the sexual abuse of a teenage girl.

Two men who sexually abused a vulnerable 14-year-old girl have been jailed.

As well as being sexually assaulted numerous times over a month-long period the teenage victim was subjected to a horrific assault when one of the men burnt her with a cigarette.

James Palmer and Thomas Bates were jailed at Preston Crown Court on Friday, March 7.

Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child including penetration (x7 counts) and also causing a child to watch a sexual act when he showed her pornography.

He was jailed for eight years.

Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child (x1) including penetration and assault.

He was jailed for three years.

Both men were given sexual harm prevention orders and lifetime restraining orders.

The pair were brought to justice by Det Con Lauren Holt and Det Con Cheryl Greer, of the West child exploitation team.

DC Greer said: “First and foremost I would like to commend the bravery of the victim for having the strength to come forward and speak about what happened to her – we would not have been able to secure justice without her courage.

“These two men clearly knew their victim was only 14 and yet they continued to sexually abuse her for their own gratification.

“I welcome the sentences given by the court and I hope that it gives others who may have suffered similar abuse the confidence to come forward and report it to police, safe in the knowledge they will be dealt with professionally and with sensitively and that we will do all we can to put offenders before the courts.”