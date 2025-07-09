Lancaster man, 20, arrested after weapons incident

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene of an incident on the Marsh estate in Lancaster.

Police said that it was reported that at around 2.30pm on June 20, that individuals had attended a property in Sycamore Grove in the Marsh area with weapons and damaged multiple windows.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Lancaster at the scene. He has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 0811 of June 29 2025.