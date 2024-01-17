Lancaster Magistrates’ Court is to expand to hear more cases after Blackpool Magistrates’ Court shut permanently.

Work is now taking place at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court to enable the custody suite to reopen and provide two courtrooms to hear custodial cases by end of February.

In 2022 the Lancaster Guardian reported that Lancaster Magistrates’ Court was wound down to only hear crime cases one day a week and people were faced with a 70 mile round trip to attend court.

A plea on behalf of the increasing number of defendants from Lancaster and Morecambe attending court at Blackpool was made by a lawyer.

The Blackpool courthouse on Chapel Street, built in the 1960s, was closed in November for investigations into the presence of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in the building.

Now the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has decided to close the courthouse permanently until a new magistrates court is built at Devonshire Road as part of investment of around £40m.

The new facilities are not expected to open until 2026, meaning cases will be heard at other courts in the meantime including Preston and Lancaster magistrates courts.

The existing courthouse was due to close at the end of 2024 to make way for the next phase of the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development.

It is due to demolished along with the former Bonny Street police station.

A spokesperson for the MoJ said: "Having considered value for money to the taxpayer, we have decided to close the existing Blackpool Magistrates’ and County Court buildings permanently, also helping to expedite the delivery of the new £300m Blackpool Central scheme.

"We’ll provide the community with a modern, state-of-the-art court building fit for the future from early 2026.

“In the meantime, all hearings will be moved to other court buildings in Lancashire to minimise disruption – supported by the recent re-opening of Preston Magistrates’ Court and the expansion of Lancaster Magistrates’.”

Preston Magistrates’ Court, which is now fully reopened after being temporarily closed due to RAAC, has five courtrooms and two tribunal hearing rooms.

Fleetwood Magistrates Court will re-open for civil and family cases only as it does not have custodial facilities.

The MoJ says the "overwhelming majority of users will be able to travel to these alternative locations within a reasonable timeframe."

A full planning application was submitted last October for a new courthouse on the corner of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road.