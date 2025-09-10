Lancaster M6 drivers warned of long delays and road closures – here’s where and why
National Highways North West said on Facebook: “On Monday September 15, we begin central reservation safety barrier repairs between junction 34 (Halton) and 35 (Carnforth) of the #M6.
“The current barrier has reached the end of its serviceable life and needs replacing.
"Our essential work will minimise the risk of vehicle crossover, and reduce reactive repairs and road closures over the next decade.”
“Work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2025.
“For safety, a 24/7 lane closure in each direction and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between junction 34 and 35 throughout the project.
“Working in this way means no full M6 closures are needed, but delays of around 30 minutes are expected at peak times.
“Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”
Visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/north-west/north-west-maintenance-schemes/ for more information.