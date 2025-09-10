Motorists travelling on the M6 will face long delays and reduced speed limits from next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways North West said on Facebook: “On Monday September 15, we begin central reservation safety barrier repairs between junction 34 (Halton) and 35 (Carnforth) of the #M6.

“The current barrier has reached the end of its serviceable life and needs replacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our essential work will minimise the risk of vehicle crossover, and reduce reactive repairs and road closures over the next decade.”

Motorists are being warned of delays and road closures when roadworks start on the M6 barriers between Lancaster and Carnforth.

“Work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2025.

“For safety, a 24/7 lane closure in each direction and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between junction 34 and 35 throughout the project.

“Working in this way means no full M6 closures are needed, but delays of around 30 minutes are expected at peak times.

“Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

Visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/north-west/north-west-maintenance-schemes/ for more information.