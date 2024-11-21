Lancaster Library hosting workshop which aims to encourage and support aspiring writers
The workshop, taking place on Saturday December 7 at 11am will introduce participants to the basics of writing for children and inspire them to develop their creativity.
Intended as a true introduction, the workshop requires no awareness of publishing, writing as a career or previous written work.
The workshop welcomes people from underrepresented backgrounds of any kind, including people of colour, disabled, neurodivergent, LGBTQ+, working class and socio-economically marginalised.
The workshop is one of 16 All Stories workshops being held across the UK, and made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Inclusive Books for Children and the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society.
All Stories will also establish a writing group at Lancaster Library to continue supporting local writers, as well as providing a ‘writer resources’ pack, containing information about supportive writing organisations.
The pack will be made available to workshop participants, along with anyone visiting the venue after the workshop.
The library team said: “We are looking forward to the All Stories workshop as an exciting event and as a potential platform to launch a new creative writing group for the local community.”
The workshop will be presented by Hiba Noor Khan who is an award-winning author of seven books for children.
To find out more and book your free place at the workshop, please go to https://allstories.org.uk/writing-workshops/
A direct ticket link is at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/allstories1/1421089
